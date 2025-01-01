heretek
Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
cargo install heretek --locked
heretek is a TUI for working with gdb, designed to connect remotely without requiring a functional gdbserver.
This tool operates on systems with only
gdb,
nc and
mkfifo, bypassing common issues like broken gdbserver binaries. Unlike many other tools, it doesn't rely on Python, making it compatible with more restricted setups.
Ideal for embedded systems and electronic engineers, developers and reverse engineers working and debugging in constrained environments, heretek is a practical, no-dependency tool for remote gdb sessions.