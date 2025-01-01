Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.

hexabyte is a TUI hex editor designed to modify the contents of files at the byte level. It supports viewing and editing in hexadecimal and ASCII.

This tool includes features for editing files in various modes such as single, split, and diff. It also supports plugins, allowing users to extend its functionality to fit specific needs.

hexabyte is useful for developers or anyone needing to inspect or edit binary files.