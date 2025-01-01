hexhog

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hexhog/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hexhog/

A configurable hex viewer/editor.

image preview of hexhog

hexhog is a TUI hex viewer and editor for inspecting and modifying binary files.

 

It shows the file contents in a standard hex dump layout, showing offsets, byte values in hex and their ASCII representation. You can scroll through the data with keyboard commands and overwrite bytes to edit values. This tool also supports copying and pasting chunks of hex data. Additionally, certain aspects are configurable, letting you adjust things like the color theme or key bindings.

 

hexhog is useful for programmers, reverse engineers or forensic analysts working with binary data. It works well for examining the raw contents of files, debugging low-level data issues or applying quick patches to a file’s bytes directly in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.