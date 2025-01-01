A configurable hex viewer/editor.

hexhog is a TUI hex viewer and editor for inspecting and modifying binary files.

It shows the file contents in a standard hex dump layout, showing offsets, byte values in hex and their ASCII representation. You can scroll through the data with keyboard commands and overwrite bytes to edit values. This tool also supports copying and pasting chunks of hex data. Additionally, certain aspects are configurable, letting you adjust things like the color theme or key bindings.

hexhog is useful for programmers, reverse engineers or forensic analysts working with binary data. It works well for examining the raw contents of files, debugging low-level data issues or applying quick patches to a file’s bytes directly in the terminal.