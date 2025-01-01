Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.

hexowl is a lightweight programmer’s calculator. It performs arithmetic, bitwise and boolean operations on decimal, hexadecimal and binary numbers in a single expression.

This tool includes support for user-defined variables and functions, enabling custom calculations and reusable code. It provides a range of operators such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, bit shifts and logical tests. The tool permits saving and loading the working environment to preserve setups across sessions, assisting numeric experiments and debugging routine calculations. This functionality supports rapid iteration on numeric problems.

hexowl is ideal for software engineers and hardware engineers who work with various numeral systems, hex calculations and more.