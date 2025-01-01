Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.

hexpatch is a binary editor and patcher with a terminal user interface. It disassembles and assembles code for various architectures and file formats, even supporting remote file editing via SSH.

Core features include binary patching, virtual address jumping, text/symbol search support, and a text-view. It also offers plugin support for extending functionality with Lua scripting.

For security researchers, low level programmers and those who analyse file formats and binaries, hexpatch is a very useful tool when you need to make precise edits or searches in executable files all in the terminal.