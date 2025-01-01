Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.

hf is a cross-platform utility for managing hidden files in the command line.

Key features include previewing actions before execution, generating shell completions for bash, fish, nushell, powershell, elvish and zsh and having a Rust library for integration into other projects.

Although a small tool, hf is cross platform and it's functionality works consistently across macOS, Linux and also Windows.