hf
rust
apache-2.0,mit
Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
cargo install hf
hf is a cross-platform utility for managing hidden files in the command line.
Key features include previewing actions before execution, generating shell completions for bash, fish, nushell, powershell, elvish and zsh and having a Rust library for integration into other projects.
Although a small tool, hf is cross platform and it's functionality works consistently across macOS, Linux and also Windows.