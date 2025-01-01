hike

python
gpl-3.0

A Markdown browser for the terminal.

pipx install hike

hike is a terminal markdown browser similar to frogmouth that displays both local and online Markdown files. It opens files from your computer or remote sources, letting you read project documentation and guides within your terminal.

 

This tool allows you to use commands to enter in URLs, filenames and directories. This tool also has a local file browser, bookmarking system and history log. Its TUI includes a command palette and a detailed help screen. This tool supports editing files using your preferred editor set in your environment.

 

hike works well in in tasks that involve managing Markdown documentation. It serves as a practical way for reviewing README files and technical guides while working in the terminal.

