A CLI to manage emails.

himalaya is a command-line email client that lets you manage emails entirely from the terminal.

The features that comes with himalaya include, a helpful (and recommended) setup wizard, email folders, reading emails, adding attachments, multiple email accounts, composing new messages in your editor, sending emails via SMTP and PGP encryption for secure emails.

For setting up secure accounts, himalaya supports OAuth2 (available if a provider offers it) and can use the system keyring for storing credentials. This tool can output email data to JSON and use both remote servers (IMAP) and local mailboxes (Maildir or Notmuch). It also supports email accounts such as Protonmail, Gmail, Outlook, iCloud Mail and may other email providers via a configuration file.

This tool is ideal for hobbyists, power users such as developers or system administrators who prefer email in a terminal environment. It can be used for scripting, checking mail on remote servers or avoiding bulky GUI clients while still handling multiple accounts, .