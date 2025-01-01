hishtory
Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
eget ddworken/hishtory
hishtory is a shell history tool that logs your command history along with context like directory, success status, and execution time.
Some features include querying, enabling/disabling recording, redacting entries and AI assistance for shell commands. It also supports self-hosting and offline installs, storing data locally and encrypting it for syncing across devices. You can use the
Control+R key binding to search your history with detailed queries.
hishtory is useful for developers and power users needing comprehensive shell history management, accessible on all their devices.