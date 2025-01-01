A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.

hl is a fast log viewer and processor that converts JSON or logfmt logs into a readable, human-friendly format directly in your terminal.

It has features such as gzipped log files, log file concatenation, an automatic pager, live colorized log streaming, filtering by field values, log levels and chronological message sorting and customizable themes. You can also hide or reveal selected fields and customize it via configuration files or environment variables.

This tool can be used mainly by system administrators, developers and those who need a powerful log analyzer that can handle GBs of logs for analysis and processing in the terminal on any platform.