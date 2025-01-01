hnterm

c++
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hnterm/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/hnterm/

Hacker News in the terminal.

sudo snap install hnterm

hnterm is a TUI console application that lets users access Hacker News (HN) from the terminal. It lets you browse, read comments and open URLs without leaving your terminal, it's a quick way to stay updated on HN.

 

It features quick navigation with shortcuts and themes support. Extra features include splitting windows into top, show and new for showing links of different categories.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.