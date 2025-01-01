Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Hacker News in the terminal.

hnterm is a TUI console application that lets users access Hacker News (HN) from the terminal. It lets you browse, read comments and open URLs without leaving your terminal, it's a quick way to stay updated on HN.

It features quick navigation with shortcuts and themes support. Extra features include splitting windows into top, show and new for showing links of different categories.