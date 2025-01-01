A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!

hostctl is a terminal tool designed to manage the hosts file with ease, it provides more control over the use of your hosts file which traditionally has been a manual and more error-prone process.

This tool is able to manage groups of host names by profile, enabling or disabling entire profiles, adding or removing groups of host names and even adding profiles directly from a text file and synchronize a profile with docker containers.

hostctl is best used for developers who need to quickly switch between different host configurations or are running complex setups needing frequent changes to the host files. It is also best used in situations where managing '/etc/hosts' directly would be unfeasible, or where fast, automated management of host files is required.