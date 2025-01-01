Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.

hours is a time tracking TUI toolkit for the command line. It is oriented towards providing basic, yet efficient time tracking for different tasks and projects in the terminal.

It has a minimalist user interface and features editing and tracking tasks, summary statistics, and logs based upon the tracked time. It also supports creating and updating tasks, starting and stopping time tracking on a task, adding manual task log entries, deactivating or activating a task, viewing historical task log entries and more.

hours while being simple and user-friendly, offers users an overview of time allocation across various tasks.