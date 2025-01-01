Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.

hstr is a command-line tool that improves bash and zsh by adding a shell history suggestion box, which you can search, view and reuse your command history more efficiently than CTRL-R.

Key features include fuzzy searching, command bookmarking and history management. This tool allows you to easily find and execute recent or frequently used commands, saving time and reducing typing errors.

For daily use in the terminal, developers and system administrators may find hstr a great tool for quickly searching through their shell history for common usecases of recalling complex commands, managing your command history or quickly accessing your most-used commands without memorization.