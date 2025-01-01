Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.

httm is a command-line tool that searches for and manages file versions across various snapshot systems like ZFS, BTRFS, NLFS2 and macOS's Time Machine. It allows users to find, compare and restore different versions of files quickly.

The tool offers a plethora of features such as recursive searching, previewing snapshot file versions, roll forward to previous snapshots (without destroying snapshots), deleted file recovery and the ability to work with local and remote backups. It also supports multiple output formats and includes interactive modes for browsing and selecting files.

httm is useful for system administrators and power users who need to track file changes or recover data on their local or remote machines. It works best for those working with snapshots or backups who want a better way of managing file versions directly from the terminal.