Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.

httplab is an interactive web server for inspecting HTTP requests and seeing the HTTP responses in real-time. It provides a terminal based interface (TUI) for viewing incoming requests and manipulating outgoing responses.

Key features include request inspection, response customization and the ability to store responses under the .httplab directory. This tool also has keyboard shortcuts for quick navigation and editing, making it easy to test and debug HTTP interactions.

Local API mocking and debugging is the best usecase for httplab, which means that developers and API testers would find this tool very useful when developing web applications, APIs, testing client-side code or just exploring different HTTP responses in the terminal.