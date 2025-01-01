Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.

httpmonitor is a terminal dashboard that continuously probes single or multiple URLs and presents uptime, response codes and timing metrics in the terminal.

It sends configurable GET, POST or custom methods at user-defined intervals, supports request bodies, bearer tokens and basic auth and respects .gitignore-style filters for target lists. A YAML config lets you group hosts with per-endpoint timeouts, threshold and notification settings, while a quick flag mode handles one-off checks.

Ideal for on-call engineers, SREs and hobbyists needing endpoint health feedback during development or triage.