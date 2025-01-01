humble-explorer

cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.

pip install humble-explorer

humble-explorer is a cross-platform (Windows, Linux, macOS) human-friendly program to scan for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertisements on the command line.

 

It's mostly useful for people who develop BLE software or want to debug problems with BLE devices.

