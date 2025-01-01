humble-explorer
python
mit
cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
pip install humble-explorer
humble-explorer is a cross-platform (Windows, Linux, macOS) human-friendly program to scan for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertisements on the command line.
It's mostly useful for people who develop BLE software or want to debug problems with BLE devices.