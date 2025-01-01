Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.

hurl is a CLI tool for executing HTTP requests and testing their responses directly in the terminal using a straightforward plain text format.

It supports features often needed when testing APIs including: testing HTTP calls, chaining requests, capturing values and evaluating the response output. Various types of APIs can be tested with hurl such as REST, SOAP, GraphQL and any XML or JSON based API.

hurl is cross platform on Windows, macOS and Linux and is a smart tool for developers and testers, which can be used in development environments and in CI/CD pipelines.