An alternative watch command.

hwatch is an alternative to the built-in watch command on Linux and Unix-like systems that tracks the result of command execution, displaying its history and its differences.

This tool has features such as saving the command history, custom keymaps, comparison of differences within the history, ANSI color codes support and various output options including log outputs. The tool also supports the execution of specified commands when differences occur.

hwatch is useful for keeping track of command execution and tracing changes in real-time. This makes it an ideal tool for problem-solving and debugging tasks. Use hwatch when you want more from the original watch command and you want to keep a record of your command executions to review later over time.