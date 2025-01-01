Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Minimalistic Vim-like TUI document reader.

hygg is a minimalist terminal-based document reader supporting PDFs, EPUBs, and text files with vim-like navigation.

Core features include universal format support through pandoc, built-in OCR for scanned documents, vim keybindings, visual text selection, bookmarks, incremental search, shell command execution from text, split-view mode and automatic progress saving.

Ideally for developers, researchers and terminal enthusiasts that want to open or read documentation, research papers and books directly without switching to GUI applications would find hygg helpful for distraction-free reading of PDFs inside the terminal.