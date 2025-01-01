iamb

rust
apache-2.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/iamb/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/iamb/

A matrix client for vim addicts.

paru iamb-git

iamb is a terminal based matrix client for users who prefer to chat within the terminal interface.

 

It enables users to interact with Matrix chat services directly from the command line, supports chat functionalities like sending messages, participating in rooms, and managing profiles within a lightweight, terminal-only environment.

 

iamb also supports advanced functionalities such as end to end encryption, notifications, read receipts, custom vim-based keyboard bindings for those familiar with vim and for image previews in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.