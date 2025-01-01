igrep
Interactive Grep.
pacman -S igrep
igrep is a TUI that makes
grep interactive in the terminal.
Features of igrep include, searching hidden files and directories, specifying the text editor (vim is used by default), context viewer positions, custom commands for opening matches, glob patterns for including files, case-insensitive searches, following symbolic links, file type filtering, UI color themes, and sorting results by various criteria.
Developers, system administrators and those who are familiar with
grep would find igrep beneficial for finding files interactively in the terminal.