Interactive Grep.

pacman -S igrep

igrep is a TUI that makes grep interactive in the terminal.

 

Features of igrep include, searching hidden files and directories, specifying the text editor (vim is used by default), context viewer positions, custom commands for opening matches, glob patterns for including files, case-insensitive searches, following symbolic links, file type filtering, UI color themes, and sorting results by various criteria.

 

Developers, system administrators and those who are familiar with grep would find igrep beneficial for finding files interactively in the terminal.

