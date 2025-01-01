Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Interactive Grep.

igrep is a TUI that makes grep interactive in the terminal.

Features of igrep include, searching hidden files and directories, specifying the text editor (vim is used by default), context viewer positions, custom commands for opening matches, glob patterns for including files, case-insensitive searches, following symbolic links, file type filtering, UI color themes, and sorting results by various criteria.