incplot is a command-line plotting tool that draws charts in the terminal using Unicode characters.

It infers the plot type from piped data and requires no configuration. This tool accepts input in JSON, JSON Lines (NDJSON), CSV or TSV formats and automatically scales axes with metric prefixes. It produces neat true-color visuals (line, scatter, bar, etc.) with automatic tick marks, legends and numeric value labels. Extreme values are filtered out to focus on the main data.

Data analysts, engineers and other users can use it to quickly visualize data right in the console. It’s especially useful for inspecting datasets or logs in remote servers or in scripts, giving immediate insight into the data without leaving the terminal.