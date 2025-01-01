Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)

inspect-cert-chain is a CLI / TUI tool that lets you probe and read TLS certificate chains without relying on OpenSSL, directly from hosts or local files.

It fetches the full chain from a remote server with SNI , parses PEM or DER input and prints concise OpenSSL‑style text for every certificate. The program decodes subject, issuer, serial, validity windows, algorithms, key sizes, X.509 extensions, SCT lists, CRL distribution points and key‑usage bits.

It has a TUI (via interactive mode with -i) which lists certificates on the left and shows scrollable detail on the right, with vim‑like navigation, mouse‑wheel support, copy‑public‑key shortcut and a dynamic scrollbar.

Ideal for sysadmins, pentesters or hobbyists, inspect-cert-chain works best for validating, learning or troubleshooting certificate chains on any domain and is useful when you need this information to use in a script or if you prefer the terminal.