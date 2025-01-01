intentrace
A better strace(1) for everyone.
intentrace is a CLI tool similar to strace(1) that traces a program’s system calls but also interprets their purpose.
It intercepts each system call a process makes and uses heuristics to infer the high-level action it represents, so the output shows not just raw calls but also context to aid debugging. It can attach to a running process or start a new one, supports tracing child processes (forks), allows filtering by specific calls or only failed calls, and can produce a summary report of all calls.
This tool is useful for anyone who needs insight into a program’s system-level behavior. It’s helpful for diagnosing bugs or crashes by showing what each syscall does in a more readable format than strace(1).