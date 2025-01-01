Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A 40' shipping container for the Internet.

intermodal is a cross platform CLI for creating, inspecting and verifying BitTorrent .torrent files in the terminal.

It supports torrent creation with automatic piece length selection, magnet link generation, tracker announcements and verification of downloaded content. It can also display detailed torrent metadata, convert magnet links to .torrent files and dump raw bencode data. File inclusion and exclusion are customizable via glob patterns and .gitignore rules can be respected.

Ideal for developers, archivists and self-hosters needing precise control over torrent metadata or those who need to generate or audit torrents directly in the terminal, especially when working with large datasets or automating file distribution over torrents.