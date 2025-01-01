isd

A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.

uv tool install --python=3.12 git+https://github.com/isd-project/isd

isd (interactive systemd) is a TUI for managing systemd units with fuzzy search, previews and custom keybindings. 

 

It has auto refresh previews, pager support, the ability to switch to system or user units, smart sudo handling and input state caching for saving common entries. This tool has a fluid layout which adapts to the terminal size, a command palette with many keyboard shortcuts and YAML configuration with auto-completion. With support for themes, isd can be customized in different styles in the TUI.

 

This tool can be used to view systemd services interactively and to diagnose issues across Linux setups. It is suitable for system administrators, software engineers and those seeking a way to monitor or modify systemd units where manual typing could use a TUI.

