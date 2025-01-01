Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity

jaq is a lightweight jq clone that focuses on correctness, speed, and simplicity for processing JSON data.

It retains compatibility with jq for a large subset of functionalities, addressing some of jq's surprising behaviors and aiming for a more predictable implementation.

jaq stands out for its quick startup and execution times, significantly outperforming jq in many benchmarks, making it ideal for tasks involving numerous small or medium sized files.