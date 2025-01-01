jc
A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
apt-get install jc
jc (JSON Convert) transforms CLI output, file types and common strings into JSON for easier parsing for scripts. It works by piping (|) commands to
jc and returns JSON, e.g.
ls | jc
Key features include customizable output, a multitude of parsers and integration with various shells. This tool can handle complex data structures, add semantic context and process large datasets efficiently.
If you work with bash scripts and need a way of parsing it's output in a structured JSON format, jc is a great tool to use for this. It's particularly useful in scripting, configuration management and data analysis scenarios where structured data is preferred over unstructured raw text output.