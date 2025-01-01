A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.

jellex (Jello Explorer) is a terminal tool that allows you to interactively process JSON and JSON Lines data using Python syntax. It provides a TUI interface with an editor on the left and a viewer on the right in the terminal.

You can type Python queries to filter and manipulate JSON data, seeing the results update in realtime. Features include tab completion, schema viewing and standard emacs-like key bindings for navigation and editing.

This tool is ideal for developers or data analysts working with JSON in command-line environments. Consider jellex when you need to explore or manipulate data from JSON files and if you want to use Python from existing scripts to perform custom data extraction and preview the result.