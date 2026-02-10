Interactive JSON query tool with real-time output and AI assistance.

jiq is TUI for writing jq queries with live results while you type in the TUI.

It runs queries in real-time, suggests fields, functions, and has context aware autocomplete in the TUI. It has a snippet library for saved filters, shows function tooltips with examples, has searchable query history and it also has output search with highlighting.

It also has a system clipboard, mouse support, keybindings, syntax highlighting and has a JSON object statistics bar at the bottom of the TUI. This tool has an optional AI helper that displays query hints and is able to fix type errors.

jiq works best for developers, data analysts and those who work with anything that is JSON. It's useful if you need a tool with an interactive TUI to query data (e.g. API responses or JSON datasets) with helpful jq suggestions, UI feedback and optional AI assistance if you need it.