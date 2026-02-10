jiq

rust
apache-2.0, mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/jiq/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/jiq/

Interactive JSON query tool with real-time output and AI assistance.

Depot

Depot

Speed up your Docker builds by up to 40x with Depot's cloud-based builders.

Learn how to integrate Depot with Docker Compose.
image preview of jiq

jiq is TUI for writing jq queries with live results while you type in the TUI.

 

It runs queries in real-time, suggests fields, functions, and has context aware autocomplete in the TUI. It has a snippet library for saved filters, shows function tooltips with examples, has searchable query history and it also has output search with highlighting. 

 

It also has a system clipboard, mouse support, keybindings, syntax highlighting and has a JSON object statistics bar at the bottom of the TUI. This tool has an optional AI helper that displays query hints and is able to fix type errors.

 

jiq works best for developers, data analysts and those who work with anything that is JSON. It's useful if you need a tool with an interactive TUI to query data (e.g. API responses or JSON datasets) with helpful jq suggestions, UI feedback and optional AI assistance if you need it. 

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.