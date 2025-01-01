jira-cli

Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.

pacman -S jira-cli

Jira CLI (jira-cli) is a command line interface to interact with Jira.

 

It allows you to view, create, delete and update issues, list priority tickets, show epics in table view and more, all from the command line.

 

Jira CLI also supports multiple Jira instances and has a flexible configuration.

