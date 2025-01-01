Manage JIRA issues directly from the terminal.

jiratui is a TUI interface for Atlassian Jira that runs in your terminal, letting you manage issues and projects directly from the terminal.

It has a TUI to browse and search Jira issues, plus a set of CLI commands for advanced operations. You can search issues by project or key, view issue details and metadata, manage comments and even look up Jira users or groups. All of this happens within the terminal without using the Jira web interface.

jiratui is useful for developers or anyone who frequently has to work with Jira and prefers a terminal interface to this. It helps users quickly check or update issues from the terminal, avoiding context-switching to a browser.