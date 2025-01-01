A TUI file-sharing tool based on the LocalSend protocol.

jocalsend is an interactive file-sharing tool based on the LocalSend protocol. It has a TUI for selecting and sending files to nearby devices on the same network.

With jocalsend you can list local peers on a local area network (LAN), send files using the file picker and navigate the interface with keybindings with options for sending or receiving files with automatic device discovery via mDNS or similar protocols. It supports multiple file transfers and shows progress in the terminal. You can also send messages to peers and for advanced usage, logs are displayed in the TUI if you want to see more technical information.

This tool suits developers and power users who want to quickly share files over local networks. It works best for quick ad-hoc file transfers between LocalSend compatible clients such as smartphones, home servers and personal computers.