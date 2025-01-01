Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A JSON Query Language CLI tool.

jql (pronounced jackal) is a CLI tool for querying and manipulating JSON data, it takes JSON input, processes queries using specific tokens and outputs JSON.

Key features include selecting keys, ranges, indices, flattening nested structures and validating JSON. It supports pretty-printing, raw output and streaming JSON line by line.

This tool is useful when you need to query complex JSON structures for quick testing in the terminal without resorting to writing code first. You can also integrate jql into scripts or build processes as well.