Collect your thoughts and notes without leaving the command line.

jrnl is a CLI tool for keeping a journal. It handles both one-line entries and longer notes. Entries are stored in plain text (optionally encrypted) with timestamps.

Features include timestamped entries, search by keywords, dates or tags, inline tagging and optional AES encryption. It supports multiple journals, starred entries and editing with the system's default editor. You can filter or query entries by date or content for example, jrnl -n 20 shows the last 20 entries. It also allows you to store your journal on shared folders which can be easily synced on file sharing services.

This tool is useful for developers, writers or students who need quick text based notes in the shell. Ideal for daily logs or diaries kept entirely in the terminal.