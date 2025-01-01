A multi-database TUI for todo lists.

judo is a simple TUI todo list manager.

You can add new tasks, mark them as complete and delete tasks or whole lists when finished. All data is stored in a local SQLite database, so your task lists are saved between sessions. You can change databases and create multiple databases which you can quickly navigate via it's keyboard-driven TUI.

This tool is for those who prefer managing simple todo lists offline and locally in the terminal with the ability use multiple databases when needed.