judo

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/judo/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/judo/

A multi-database TUI for todo lists.

image preview of judo

judo is a simple TUI todo list manager.

 

You can add new tasks, mark them as complete and delete tasks or whole lists when finished. All data is stored in a local SQLite database, so your task lists are saved between sessions. You can change databases and create multiple databases which you can quickly navigate via it's keyboard-driven TUI.

 

This tool is for those who prefer managing simple todo lists offline and locally in the terminal with the ability use multiple databases when needed.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.