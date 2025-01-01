Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.

Jujutsu (jj) is a version control system (VCS) that manages code history through a clear commit structure. It uses multiple storage backends, including Git, and replaces the traditional staging area with a working copy that is automatically recorded.

Key features include an operation log that records every repository action, automatic rebasing of descendant commits after modifications, and built-in conflict tracking recorded as part of commits. The tool provides a simple 'TUI' for viewing changes and navigating history without unnecessary detail.

Jujutsu suits software engineers, programmers, hobby developers, and those looking to try out different version control systems with different ideas. It is ideal for users seeking a clear alternative to traditional systems while maintaining compatibility with Git.