A modern selection-based modal text editor.

kakoune is a modal text editor for the terminal, similar to and inspired by vim. It focuses on being faster in fewer keystrokes, interactivity, efficiency and using multiple selections as a core concept.

This editor features multi-region selections and powerful editing primitives (such as regex selection, split by pattern and text objects). It has tmux support, rich text manipulation (aligning, rotating selections, indenting, case changes) and a client-server model that allows multiple views or splits on the same session. It also provides automatic completion as you type, macros, user-defined hooks, go-to commands, a normal and insert mode, live syntax highlighting and has a helpful assistant to guide you through using the editor.

kakoune is suitable for programmers, software engineers or power users who are familiar with vim, but want an alternative that is fast, multi cursor, keyboard-driven and a multi-user collaborative editor in the terminal to improve their productivity.