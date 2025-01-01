kalker
rust
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/kalker/
A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
yay -S kalker
Kalker is a scientific terminal calculator with math syntax. It supports user-defined variables, functions, differentiation, integration, and complex numbers.
Kalker also can do root finding, piecewise functions, and allows working with different number bases.
Kalker's interface is syntax highlighted and is available on Windows, Mac, Linux and NetBSD.