kalker

rust
mit

A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.

yay -S kalker

Kalker is a scientific terminal calculator with math syntax. It supports user-defined variables, functions, differentiation, integration, and complex numbers. 

 

Kalker also can do root finding, piecewise functions, and allows working with different number bases.

 

Kalker's interface is syntax highlighted and is available on Windows, Mac, Linux and NetBSD.

