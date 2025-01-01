kanban-tui

A customizable task manager in the terminal.

pip install kanban-tui

kanban-tui is a terminal kanban manager for organizing tasks using customizable Kanban boards. It offers a clean interface to manage tasks effectively within a TUI environment.

 

You can create multiple boards, each with configurable columns, and manage tasks with options to add, edit, move or delete. Visual summaries such as bar charts provide insights into task progress, categorized by time or type. This tool also has keybindings visible in the TUI for easy navigation.

 

For developers and productivity enthusiasts, kanban-tui is a useful tool for anyone needing a task management tool that runs exclusively in the terminal.

 

You can quickly try it out a demo board with  ktui demo in the terminal after installation.

