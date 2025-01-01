Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A web-app pentesting suite in Rust.

kanha is a CLI suite for web application penetration testing and fuzz testing. It combines multiple functions such as URL fuzzing, reverse DNS lookup, HTTP response code checking and subdomain takeover detection.

It allows you to fuzz endpoints, retrieve HTTP status codes for many URLs, perform reverse DNS lookups, and check for subdomain takeover vulnerabilities. It is meant to be a single suite for pentesting web apps for educational and research purposes.

Intended for pentesters and security enthusiasts who want multiple web testing capabilities in one place, kanha allows users to perform fuzzing, DNS enumeration and vulnerability checks from the terminal without juggling different tools.