A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.

kaskade is a text user interface (TUI) tool for Apache Kafka, it allows you to consume topics, list topics, group members and partitions, show topic information such as replicas, lag and record count all in the terminal.

This tool has two modes, admin and consumer. Admins can list, create, edit, delete topics while also having the ability to filter topics by name. The consumer modes can deserialize various formats including JSON, double, string, integer, long, float and boolean values.

Kaskade also supports SSL encryption, filtering by header, value, and/or partition, with the added benefit of Schema Registry support with Avro.