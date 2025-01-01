Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI and rule-based rendering engine for Kubernetes manifests.

kat lets you render, filter and review helm or kustomize manifests in‑shell, reloading on changes and flagging errors, cutting iteration during chart development.

Core features include profile-based manifest generation, automatic validation with kubeconform / kyverno, live reload with diff visualization, pre/post-render hooks, plugin system for custom commands, Chroma theme support, content-based project matching and multiple generator support.

Kubernetes engineers, DevOps teams working with Helm/Kustomize and developers iterating on manifest files would find kat very useful to eliminate context-switching while providing persistent, navigable views of rendered resources with instant feedback.