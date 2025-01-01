kat
A TUI and rule-based rendering engine for Kubernetes manifests.
yay -S kat
kat lets you render, filter and review helm or kustomize manifests in‑shell, reloading on changes and flagging errors, cutting iteration during chart development.
Core features include profile-based manifest generation, automatic validation with kubeconform / kyverno, live reload with diff visualization, pre/post-render hooks, plugin system for custom commands, Chroma theme support, content-based project matching and multiple generator support.
Kubernetes engineers, DevOps teams working with Helm/Kustomize and developers iterating on manifest files would find kat very useful to eliminate context-switching while providing persistent, navigable views of rendered resources with instant feedback.