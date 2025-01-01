Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A minimalist knowledge base manager.

kb is a minimalist command-line knowledge base manager. It allows users to quickly collect, organize, and access notes, guides and cheatsheets.

This tool includes filtering by metadata, support for both text and non-text files, syntax highlighting, regex searching and import/export capabilities. Users can add, edit, view, and delete artifacts easily. It also offers template management and Git synchronization for collaborative use.

For developers, students and professionals who need quick access to organized information, kb can be a quick go-to for a minimalist knowledge base, which is great for managing technical notes, procedures, and cheatsheets in the terminal.