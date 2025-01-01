A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.

kdash is a TUI dashboard for Kubernetes clusters. You can view resources, metrics and inspect objects without modifying your k8s setup.

Key features include displaying real-time node metrics, viewing and searching for resources, switching contexts and namespaces, copying resource YAML or descriptions, streaming container logs and filtering resource lists. This tool also supports both light and dark themes, keyboard shortcuts, and configurable polling rates for live updates. Although similar to k9s, this tool does not modify resources; its focus is on monitoring and inspection, not management.

kdash is useful for system administrators, platform engineers and developers who want fast, read-only visibility into their clusters directly from the terminal. It's especially handy for troubleshooting, log tailing or just daily monitoring.