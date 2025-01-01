A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.

keep-alive is a cross-platform terminal tool that keeps your system awake. It runs on macOS, Windows, and Linux. It prevents displays from dimming and processes from pausing, ensuring downloads and other critical tasks properly remain active.

Users can pick durations or specific times to stay awake. An interactive TUI and command-line flags make it simple to control. It has minimal overhead and restores power settings when the program exits.

This tool is useful for maintaining sessions, homelab servers, data management, backup/restoration tasks, downloads and other tasks that must not pause and where you don't want your computer to sleep. Use it whenever you need to keep your machine active for a chosen interval.