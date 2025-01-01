Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.

khali is a command-line calendar tool designed for managing events and schedules directly in your terminal.

The tool lets you quickly create, view and edit events, either interactively or via commands. Its interactive mode, ikhal , allows easy browsing and modification of events using keyboard shortcuts. This tool also supports custom formatting, recurring events and timezone configuration. It also integrates with CalDAV servers which enables synchronization across devices.