khal

python
mit

A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.

pip install git+https://github.com/pimutils/khal

khali is a command-line calendar tool designed for managing events and schedules directly in your terminal.

 

The tool lets you quickly create, view and edit events, either interactively or via commands. Its interactive mode, ikhal, allows easy browsing and modification of events using keyboard shortcuts. This tool also supports custom formatting, recurring events and timezone configuration. It also integrates with CalDAV servers which enables synchronization across devices.

 

For those looking for a different calendar application than the standard UNIX cal, khal is worth a look for a more featureful calendar management tool in the terminal.

