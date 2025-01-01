Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.

kibi is a minimalist text editor built in Rust, designed to stay under 1024 lines of code.

This editor has core editing features like UTF-8 support, incremental search, syntax highlighting, and line numbers. Its lightweight design supports Linux, macOS, Windows and WASI making it accessible across platforms. Configuration is simple, with options for syntax highlighting and custom keybindings.

kibi works great for users seeking a quick, no-frills editor in the terminal.